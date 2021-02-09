Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Shahnawaz Hussain inducted in Nitish Kumar Government

COVID-19 Updates World 107,059,323 World Confirmed: 107,059,323 Active: 25,633,132 Recovered: 79,088,199 Death: 2,337,992

Patna, 9/2: Shahnawaz Hussain the former Union minister, was among the 17 ministers who took oath in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet on Tuesday. Mr Hussain was elected to the Bihar legislative council last month.

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Neeraj Singh Babloo also took oath as minister. Other notable names in the cabinet were JD(U) leaders Sanjay Kumar Jha, Shravan Kumar, Lesi Singh and Madan Sahni, and Pramod Kumar of the BJP.