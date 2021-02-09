Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Shahnawaz Hussain inducted in Nitish Kumar Government

-
World
107,059,323
-
USA
27,700,629
-
India
10,847,790
-
Brazil
9,550,301
-
Russia
3,998,216
-
UK
3,959,784
-
Italy
2,644,707
-
Turkey
2,539,559
-
Germany
2,296,326
-
Pakistan
556,519
-
China
89,720
Patna, 9/2: Shahnawaz Hussain the former Union minister, was among the 17 ministers who took oath in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet on Tuesday. Mr Hussain was elected to the Bihar legislative council last month.
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Neeraj Singh Babloo also took oath as minister. Other notable names in the cabinet were JD(U) leaders Sanjay Kumar Jha, Shravan Kumar, Lesi Singh and Madan Sahni, and Pramod Kumar of the BJP.