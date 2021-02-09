80 Chinese Companies are Actively doing business in India: Anurag Thakur

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 107,059,323
    World
    Confirmed: 107,059,323
    Active: 25,633,132
    Recovered: 79,088,199
    Death: 2,337,992
  • USA 27,700,629
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,700,629
    Active: 9,711,640
    Recovered: 17,512,584
    Death: 476,405
  • India 10,847,790
    India
    Confirmed: 10,847,790
    Active: 145,690
    Recovered: 10,546,905
    Death: 155,195
  • Brazil 9,550,301
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,550,301
    Active: 870,408
    Recovered: 8,447,645
    Death: 232,248
  • Russia 3,998,216
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,998,216
    Active: 426,732
    Recovered: 3,493,886
    Death: 77,598
  • UK 3,959,784
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,959,784
    Active: 1,896,100
    Recovered: 1,950,886
    Death: 112,798
  • Italy 2,644,707
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,644,707
    Active: 419,604
    Recovered: 2,133,523
    Death: 91,580
  • Turkey 2,539,559
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,539,559
    Active: 63,386
    Recovered: 2,449,273
    Death: 26,900
  • Germany 2,296,326
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,296,326
    Active: 176,429
    Recovered: 2,057,300
    Death: 62,597
  • Pakistan 556,519
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 556,519
    Active: 31,510
    Recovered: 512,943
    Death: 12,066
  • China 89,720
    China
    Confirmed: 89,720
    Active: 1,057
    Recovered: 84,027
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 9/2: The government has said that as many as 80 Chinese companies are actively doing business in the country on Tuesday. The tension between India and China continues despite efforts are being made to resolve the issues.

Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha regarding the restrictions on Chinese firms from doing business in the country, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur said that 92 Chinese companies are registered in India at present out of which, 80 companies are having the status of ‘active’ at present.

Adequate rules are in place and all companies are required to ensure compliance with them. He further informed that the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is regulated by the Reserve Bank of India and, except in some sectors including defense, space, and atomic energy, it is allowed with the government’s permission, Thakur added.

The government had banned at least 59 apps belonging to Chinese companies last year including the popular short video platform TikTok and RPG game PUBG.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.