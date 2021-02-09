80 Chinese Companies are Actively doing business in India: Anurag Thakur

-
World
107,059,323
WorldConfirmed: 107,059,323Active: 25,633,132Recovered: 79,088,199Death: 2,337,992
-
USA
27,700,629
USAConfirmed: 27,700,629Active: 9,711,640Recovered: 17,512,584Death: 476,405
-
India
10,847,790
IndiaConfirmed: 10,847,790Active: 145,690Recovered: 10,546,905Death: 155,195
-
Brazil
9,550,301
BrazilConfirmed: 9,550,301Active: 870,408Recovered: 8,447,645Death: 232,248
-
Russia
3,998,216
RussiaConfirmed: 3,998,216Active: 426,732Recovered: 3,493,886Death: 77,598
-
UK
3,959,784
UKConfirmed: 3,959,784Active: 1,896,100Recovered: 1,950,886Death: 112,798
-
Italy
2,644,707
ItalyConfirmed: 2,644,707Active: 419,604Recovered: 2,133,523Death: 91,580
-
Turkey
2,539,559
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,539,559Active: 63,386Recovered: 2,449,273Death: 26,900
-
Germany
2,296,326
GermanyConfirmed: 2,296,326Active: 176,429Recovered: 2,057,300Death: 62,597
-
Pakistan
556,519
PakistanConfirmed: 556,519Active: 31,510Recovered: 512,943Death: 12,066
-
China
89,720
ChinaConfirmed: 89,720Active: 1,057Recovered: 84,027Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 9/2: The government has said that as many as 80 Chinese companies are actively doing business in the country on Tuesday. The tension between India and China continues despite efforts are being made to resolve the issues.
Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha regarding the restrictions on Chinese firms from doing business in the country, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur said that 92 Chinese companies are registered in India at present out of which, 80 companies are having the status of ‘active’ at present.
Adequate rules are in place and all companies are required to ensure compliance with them. He further informed that the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is regulated by the Reserve Bank of India and, except in some sectors including defense, space, and atomic energy, it is allowed with the government’s permission, Thakur added.
The government had banned at least 59 apps belonging to Chinese companies last year including the popular short video platform TikTok and RPG game PUBG.