Bihar Election : BJP goes to Election Commission against Rahul Gandhi

Patna, 28/10: The BJP has reached the Election Commission regarding the tweet made on Wednesday before voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections (Bihar election 2020) of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The Bharatiya Janata Party has complained to the Election Commission for violation of the code of conduct on a tweet requesting Rahul Gandhi to vote for the Grand Alliance. Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appealed to voters to vote in favor of the Grand Alliance for justice, employment, and farmer-laborers. He tweeted, ‘This time your vote for justice, employment, farmer-laborers, only for the grand alliance. Good luck to all of you in Bihar’s first phase of voting.

The BJP alleges that the former Congress president has violated the code of conduct by appealing to vote for a party on the day of polling. The BJP has also appealed to the Election Commission to take legal action in this regard.