Govt. of India has taken action to curb the price of edible oil price

New Delhi, 28/10; First potato, onion, and now mustard oil prices have increased the tension of the common man. In this season of festivals, along with the corona, inflation is also increasing the burden on the common man’s pocket. But the Group of Ministers has expressed concern about the rising prices of edible oils. According to CNBC Awaaz sources, the Group of Ministers has given instructions to take steps to control prices. For this, the government is considering several options. Oil prices are 30-35 percent higher than last year. Mustard oil prices have crossed Rs 160 per kg.

Cooking oils up to 30 percent expensive – Within the last 1 year, prices have seen an increase of 25 to 30 percent. Last year, the government had banned the import of palm oil, due to which the import of palm oil has dropped by 14 percent this year, the effect is clearly visible on the price.