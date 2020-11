Patna,7/11: The voting for the much hyped Bihar Election concluded today . According to various exit poll surveys, Tejaswi Yadav led RJD could be the single largest party in Bihar but there is a possibility of hung assembly.Jan Ki Baat exit poll projects RJD to be the single-largest party in Bihar.NDA: 91-117 | RJD-Congress: 118-138 | LJP 5-8 | Others: 3-6

Times Now-CVoter seat share projections

NDA: 116 | Grand Alliance: 120 | LJP: 1 | Others: 6