Bihar Election : Not Sushil Modi ,this leader could be the deputy CM of Bihar

Patna,13/11: Preparations for the formation of government have started with a resounding victory in the assembly elections in Bihar. NDA leaders are scheduled to meet today. It may include the name of Nitish Kumar for the post of Chief Minister. At the same time, according to sources and media reports, Kameshwar Choupal, the first brick-keeper during the 1989 Ram temple foundation stone in Ayodhya, could be made the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. On the ongoing speculation about himself, Choupal said, ‘I am a party worker, I accept whatever responsibility the party will give.’