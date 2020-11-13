Biden takes Arizona. Trump refuses to accept the inevitable.

Washington, 13/11: The USA Presidential elections are almost over and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has cemented his victory by a huge margin after capturing the electoral votes of Arizona. However, Donald Trump refuses to accept defeat, thus, delaying Biden’s transition to administrative head. The counting procedure ended late on Thursday and Biden became only the second Democratic candidate in seven decades to win in the quintessentially Republican state of Arizona.

Although the counting of votes in a few states still remains, it is quite unlikely that Trump would win the election and continue as the President. In order to overtake Biden and the Democrats, Trump and the Republicans have to win in at least three competitive swing states. Trump also has filed lawsuits challenging the counting of votes in several states, claiming that the election was filled with widespread fraud committed by his opponents and some of his lawsuits are discarded by the Judges. Legal experts claim that there’s a very little chance of Trump’s lawsuit gaining any fruitful result.

Donald Trump’s continuous refusal to accept the results of the November 3 has made things difficult for Biden and his camp. Trump’s stalling and his denial to accept the outcome of the elections have made it difficult for Biden and the Democrats to transition into the administrative roles. The federal agency is yet to release funding to the incoming-elect Presidential candidate. The General Services Administration has not yet declared Biden as the new President.