Bihar government to give Rs 1000 to all ration cardholder families

Patna, 25/3: The Bihar government on Wednesday announced that all the families that hold a ration card will be given Rs 1,000 each as the country goes into lockdown for 21 days to combat coronavirus.

Bihar had already announced lockdown in the state on Monday but with the nationwide lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, it will remain in force for three weeks.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s said Rs 1,000 will be given to each family to help them sail through the lockdown.