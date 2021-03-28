Bijay Kabi, Amaresh Samant and Pushpa Shukla from Odisha feature in PM Modi’s “Maan Ki Baat”

COVID-19 Updates World 127,406,408 World Confirmed: 127,406,408 Active: 21,926,858 Recovered: 102,688,237 Death: 2,791,313

New Delhi, 28/3 (Odisha Bhaskar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme “Maan Ki Baat”.During his speech, PM Modi praised 3 Odia Social activists for their relentless effort and excellence in afforestation and the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Bijay Kabi from Kendrapara, Amaresh Samant from Paradip and Pushpa Shukla from Bhubaneswar featured in PM Modi’s speech.

Bijay Kabi, an environmentalist, who hails from Kendrapara and belongs to a farming family founded Action For Protection of Wild Animal (APOWA) and dedicated his life to work towards wild animals and environmental issues. He has created mangroves on 25 acres of land just outside of his village, Badakot. He was praised for his unrelenting effort for 12 years to grow the mangrove that is now playing a pivotal role in keeping the cyclones away from the village.

Amaresh Samant who hails from Paradeep and an engineer by profession created many mini jungles (Forests) in his area and contributed to the environmental cause.

PM Modi also praised Pushpa Shukla who wrote a letter to the PM urging him to mention the excitement among the senior citizens regarding the ongoing COVID vaccination drive in his Mann Ki Baat speech.