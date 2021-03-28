Bijay Kabi, Amaresh Samant and Pushpa Shukla from Odisha feature in PM Modi’s “Maan Ki Baat”

-
World
127,406,408
WorldConfirmed: 127,406,408Active: 21,926,858Recovered: 102,688,237Death: 2,791,313
-
USA
30,917,142
USAConfirmed: 30,917,142Active: 7,006,619Recovered: 23,348,510Death: 562,013
-
Brazil
12,490,362
BrazilConfirmed: 12,490,362Active: 1,300,041Recovered: 10,879,627Death: 310,694
-
India
11,971,624
IndiaConfirmed: 11,971,624Active: 486,276Recovered: 11,323,762Death: 161,586
-
Russia
4,519,832
RussiaConfirmed: 4,519,832Active: 282,964Recovered: 4,139,128Death: 97,740
-
UK
4,329,180
UKConfirmed: 4,329,180Active: 415,295Recovered: 3,787,312Death: 126,573
-
Italy
3,512,453
ItalyConfirmed: 3,512,453Active: 571,878Recovered: 2,832,939Death: 107,636
-
Turkey
3,179,115
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,179,115Active: 208,263Recovered: 2,939,929Death: 30,923
-
Germany
2,772,694
GermanyConfirmed: 2,772,694Active: 211,690Recovered: 2,484,600Death: 76,404
-
Pakistan
654,591
PakistanConfirmed: 654,591Active: 44,447Recovered: 595,929Death: 14,215
-
China
90,167
ChinaConfirmed: 90,167Active: 167Recovered: 85,364Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 28/3 (Odisha Bhaskar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme “Maan Ki Baat”.During his speech, PM Modi praised 3 Odia Social activists for their relentless effort and excellence in afforestation and the COVID-19 vaccination drive.
Bijay Kabi from Kendrapara, Amaresh Samant from Paradip and Pushpa Shukla from Bhubaneswar featured in PM Modi’s speech.
Bijay Kabi, an environmentalist, who hails from Kendrapara and belongs to a farming family founded Action For Protection of Wild Animal (APOWA) and dedicated his life to work towards wild animals and environmental issues. He has created mangroves on 25 acres of land just outside of his village, Badakot. He was praised for his unrelenting effort for 12 years to grow the mangrove that is now playing a pivotal role in keeping the cyclones away from the village.
Amaresh Samant who hails from Paradeep and an engineer by profession created many mini jungles (Forests) in his area and contributed to the environmental cause.
PM Modi also praised Pushpa Shukla who wrote a letter to the PM urging him to mention the excitement among the senior citizens regarding the ongoing COVID vaccination drive in his Mann Ki Baat speech.