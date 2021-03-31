ଟ୍ରକ୍ ପଛରେ ପିଟିଲା ବାଇକ୍: ୨ ମୃତ

-
World
128,803,702
WorldConfirmed: 128,803,702Active: 22,046,366Recovered: 103,941,345Death: 2,815,991
-
USA
31,097,154
USAConfirmed: 31,097,154Active: 6,946,220Recovered: 23,586,796Death: 564,138
-
Brazil
12,664,058
BrazilConfirmed: 12,664,058Active: 1,271,639Recovered: 11,074,483Death: 317,936
-
India
12,148,487
IndiaConfirmed: 12,148,487Active: 553,933Recovered: 11,432,052Death: 162,502
-
Russia
4,536,820
RussiaConfirmed: 4,536,820Active: 282,382Recovered: 4,155,996Death: 98,442
-
UK
4,341,736
UKConfirmed: 4,341,736Active: 379,848Recovered: 3,835,218Death: 126,670
-
Italy
3,561,012
ItalyConfirmed: 3,561,012Active: 562,832Recovered: 2,889,301Death: 108,879
-
Turkey
3,277,880
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,277,880Active: 251,462Recovered: 2,995,033Death: 31,385
-
Germany
2,809,510
GermanyConfirmed: 2,809,510Active: 224,777Recovered: 2,507,900Death: 76,833
-
Pakistan
663,200
PakistanConfirmed: 663,200Active: 48,566Recovered: 600,278Death: 14,356
-
China
90,201
ChinaConfirmed: 90,201Active: 180Recovered: 85,385Death: 4,636
କେନ୍ଦୁଝର, ୩୧ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କେନ୍ଦୁଝର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଏକ ସଡ଼କ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ୨ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । କେନ୍ଦୁଝର ଟାଉନ୍ ଥାନା ଅଧୀନସ୍ଥ ନରଣପୁର ନିକଟରେ ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ତେବେ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାର ସଠିକ୍ କାରଣ ଜଣାପଡ଼ିନଥିଲେ ହେଁ ଅନ୍ୟମନସ୍କ ଭାବେ ଦ୍ରୁତଗତିରେ ଗାଡ଼ି ଚଳାଇବାରୁ ଏପରି ଘଟିଥିବା ଅନୁମାନ କରାଯାଉଛି । ମୃତ ଦୁଇ ବାଇକ୍ ଅରୋହୀଙ୍କ ପରିଚୟ ମିଳିପାରିନାହିଁ । ପୋଲିସ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ତଦନ୍ତ ଚଳାଇବା ସହ ଶବ ଦ୍ୱୟ ଜବତ କରି ବ୍ୟବଚ୍ଛେଦ ନିମନ୍ତେ ପଠାଇଛି ।