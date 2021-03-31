ଟ୍ରକ୍ ପଛରେ ପିଟିଲା ବାଇକ୍: ୨ ମୃତ

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 128,803,702
    World
    Confirmed: 128,803,702
    Active: 22,046,366
    Recovered: 103,941,345
    Death: 2,815,991
  • USA 31,097,154
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,097,154
    Active: 6,946,220
    Recovered: 23,586,796
    Death: 564,138
  • Brazil 12,664,058
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,664,058
    Active: 1,271,639
    Recovered: 11,074,483
    Death: 317,936
  • India 12,148,487
    India
    Confirmed: 12,148,487
    Active: 553,933
    Recovered: 11,432,052
    Death: 162,502
  • Russia 4,536,820
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,536,820
    Active: 282,382
    Recovered: 4,155,996
    Death: 98,442
  • UK 4,341,736
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,341,736
    Active: 379,848
    Recovered: 3,835,218
    Death: 126,670
  • Italy 3,561,012
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,561,012
    Active: 562,832
    Recovered: 2,889,301
    Death: 108,879
  • Turkey 3,277,880
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,277,880
    Active: 251,462
    Recovered: 2,995,033
    Death: 31,385
  • Germany 2,809,510
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,809,510
    Active: 224,777
    Recovered: 2,507,900
    Death: 76,833
  • Pakistan 663,200
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 663,200
    Active: 48,566
    Recovered: 600,278
    Death: 14,356
  • China 90,201
    China
    Confirmed: 90,201
    Active: 180
    Recovered: 85,385
    Death: 4,636

କେନ୍ଦୁଝର, ୩୧ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): କେନ୍ଦୁଝର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ଏକ ସଡ଼କ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ୨ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । କେନ୍ଦୁଝର ଟାଉନ୍ ଥାନା ଅଧୀନସ୍ଥ ନରଣପୁର ନିକଟରେ ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ତେବେ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାର ସଠିକ୍ କାରଣ ଜଣାପଡ଼ିନଥିଲେ ହେଁ ଅନ୍ୟମନସ୍କ ଭାବେ ଦ୍ରୁତଗତିରେ ଗାଡ଼ି ଚଳାଇବାରୁ ଏପରି ଘଟିଥିବା ଅନୁମାନ କରାଯାଉଛି । ମୃତ ଦୁଇ ବାଇକ୍ ଅରୋହୀଙ୍କ ପରିଚୟ ମିଳିପାରିନାହିଁ । ପୋଲିସ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ତଦନ୍ତ ଚଳାଇବା ସହ ଶବ ଦ୍ୱୟ ଜବତ କରି ବ୍ୟବଚ୍ଛେଦ ନିମନ୍ତେ ପଠାଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.