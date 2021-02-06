Bill Gates Predicts two more Disasters after COVID 19

COVID-19 Updates World 105,957,127 World Confirmed: 105,957,127 Active: 25,906,448 Recovered: 77,740,520 Death: 2,310,159

New York, 6/2: The Co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates has warned mankind again against two disasters that could devastate the entire globe. Gates had predicted the outbreak of a pandemic like COVID-19 in 2015.

Derek Muller, who runs the popular YouTube channel “Veritasium” claims that Gates had called him and said, that ‘climate change’ and ‘bio-terrorism’ are two disasters that human beings are not prepared for.

Gates said while speaking on bio-terrorism that an individual could now easily engineer a deadly virus, and the possibility of encountering such viruses is more than any naturally-caused epidemics like the COVID-19.

He further said that if a disaster like that strikes, human-kind is possibly looking towards a death toll that is greater than the current pandemic. And since it’s man-made it has a chance of happening every year.