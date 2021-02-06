Bill Gates Predicts two more Disasters after COVID 19

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 105,957,127
    World
    Confirmed: 105,957,127
    Active: 25,906,448
    Recovered: 77,740,520
    Death: 2,310,159
  • USA 27,407,324
    USA
    Confirmed: 27,407,324
    Active: 9,790,450
    Recovered: 17,146,169
    Death: 470,705
  • India 10,815,222
    India
    Confirmed: 10,815,222
    Active: 150,476
    Recovered: 10,509,790
    Death: 154,956
  • Brazil 9,449,088
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,449,088
    Active: 892,163
    Recovered: 8,326,798
    Death: 230,127
  • Russia 3,951,233
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,951,233
    Active: 438,678
    Recovered: 3,436,326
    Death: 76,229
  • UK 3,911,573
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,911,573
    Active: 1,937,664
    Recovered: 1,862,645
    Death: 111,264
  • Italy 2,611,659
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,611,659
    Active: 429,118
    Recovered: 2,091,923
    Death: 90,618
  • Turkey 2,516,889
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,516,889
    Active: 85,896
    Recovered: 2,404,416
    Death: 26,577
  • Germany 2,276,371
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,276,371
    Active: 193,810
    Recovered: 2,020,900
    Death: 61,661
  • Pakistan 553,128
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 553,128
    Active: 32,514
    Recovered: 508,700
    Death: 11,914
  • China 89,681
    China
    Confirmed: 89,681
    Active: 1,235
    Recovered: 83,810
    Death: 4,636

New York, 6/2: The Co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates has warned mankind again against two disasters that could devastate the entire globe. Gates had predicted the outbreak of a pandemic like COVID-19 in 2015.

Derek Muller, who runs the popular YouTube channel “Veritasium” claims that Gates had called him and said, that ‘climate change’ and ‘bio-terrorism’ are two disasters that human beings are not prepared for.

Gates said while speaking on bio-terrorism that an individual could now easily engineer a deadly virus, and the possibility of encountering such viruses is more than any naturally-caused epidemics like the COVID-19.

He further said that if a disaster like that strikes, human-kind is possibly looking towards a death toll that is greater than the current pandemic. And since it’s man-made it has a chance of happening every year.

 

