Bill Gates Predicts two more Disasters after COVID 19

New York, 6/2: The Co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates has warned mankind again against two disasters that could devastate the entire globe. Gates had predicted the outbreak of a pandemic like COVID-19 in 2015.
Derek Muller, who runs the popular YouTube channel “Veritasium” claims that Gates had called him and said, that ‘climate change’ and ‘bio-terrorism’ are two disasters that human beings are not prepared for.
Gates said while speaking on bio-terrorism that an individual could now easily engineer a deadly virus, and the possibility of encountering such viruses is more than any naturally-caused epidemics like the COVID-19.
He further said that if a disaster like that strikes, human-kind is possibly looking towards a death toll that is greater than the current pandemic. And since it’s man-made it has a chance of happening every year.