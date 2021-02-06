Women Commandos inducted into elite anti-Naxal CoBRA unit by CRPF

National
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
New Delhi, 6/2: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday inducted women commandos in its anti-Naxal Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit. The new inductees will undergo training and then will be sent to Naxal hit areas.

On the occasion of the 88th all-women battalion Raising Day, these women commandos have been inducted along with the introduction of all Mahila brass band which will make CRPF the first force to have a women brass band, CRPF said.

“Mahila personnel of CRPF forming the first all-women brass band will also undergo a training course to acquire the requisite skills on the musical instruments. It deserves pertinent to mention that the force already has an all-women pipe band,” CRPF said in a press release.

“CRPF has taken another step towards women empowerment by inducting women commandos on the celebrations of 88th all-women battalion. Notably, 88th Mahila Battalion of CRPF has the distinction of being the first all-Mahila battalion in the world,” the CRPF said.

“The force has a history of empowered women warriors who have not just brought laurels to the force but have also made the country proud by conspicuous gallantry both at home in India and abroad in several UN peacekeeping missions. Gender neutrality adds to the diversity of the force empowered women make an empowered family which eventually empowers the nation,” Director General CRPF AP Maheshwari said.

“34 women personnel from the 6 Mahila Battalions of CRPF who are joining the COBRA today will undergo a strenuous CoBRA pre-induction training of 3 months,” the CRPF added.

The 88th Mahila battalion of CRPF has the distinction of being the first all-Mahila battalion in the world.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
