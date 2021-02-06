Bear Grylls shares Throwback pictures with PM Modi

-
New Delhi, 6/2: Host of the popular show ‘Man vs Wild’ and British adventurer Bear Grylls has shared one of his “favourite photos” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both of them had filmed for the popular jungle survival programme on Discovery Channel in 2019.
“One of my favourite photos: soaking wet and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi after our @Discovery jungle adventure together. This moment reminds me of how the wild is the ultimate leveller. We are all the same behind the titles and masks,” said Grylls on Twitter.
One of my favourite photos: soaking wet and sharing a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi after our @Discovery jungle adventure together. This moment reminds me of how the wild is the ultimate leveller. We are all the same behind the titles and masks. #adventureunitesus pic.twitter.com/9EQPAeUOLO
— Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 5, 2021