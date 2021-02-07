BJD announces new Co-observers

-
World
106,444,031
-
USA
27,521,579
-
India
10,828,604
-
Brazil
9,497,795
-
Russia
3,967,281
-
UK
3,929,835
-
Italy
2,625,098
-
Turkey
2,524,786
-
Germany
2,286,120
-
Pakistan
554,474
-
China
89,692
Bhubaneswar, 7/2: In a major development, Biju Janata Dal(BJD) Supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appointed Co-observers for Sundergarh District and other 7 assembly constituencies.
The list of Co-observers and their assembly constituencies as follows
1.Shri Kuna Bihari Das
Co-observer of Sundergarh District
2.
Shri Debiprasad Tripathy
Co-observer of Talsara Assembly Constituency
3.
Shri Debasish Mallick
Co-observer of Sundergarh Assembly Constituency
4.
Shri Ranjit Mohapatra
Co-observer of Bonai Assembly Constituency
5.
Shri Sangram Keshari Paikray
Co-observer of Biramitrapur Assembly Constituency
6.
Shri Sisira Parija
Co-observer of Raghunathpali Assembly Constituency
7.
Shri Ashish Chakraborty
Co-observer of Rajgangpur Assembly Constituency
8.
Shri Asit Patnaik
Co-observer of Rourkela Assembly Constituency
These changes will be implemented with immediate effect as instructed by BJD President Naveen patnaik.