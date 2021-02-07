BJD announces new Co-observers

COVID-19 Updates World 106,444,031 World Confirmed: 106,444,031 Active: 25,877,196 Recovered: 78,244,374 Death: 2,322,461

USA 27,521,579 USA Confirmed: 27,521,579 Active: 9,778,836 Recovered: 17,269,195 Death: 473,548

India 10,828,604 India Confirmed: 10,828,604 Active: 149,835 Recovered: 10,523,721 Death: 155,048

Brazil 9,497,795 Brazil Confirmed: 9,497,795 Active: 903,049 Recovered: 8,363,677 Death: 231,069

Russia 3,967,281 Russia Confirmed: 3,967,281 Active: 434,410 Recovered: 3,456,210 Death: 76,661

UK 3,929,835 UK Confirmed: 3,929,835 Active: 1,927,871 Recovered: 1,889,872 Death: 112,092

Italy 2,625,098 Italy Confirmed: 2,625,098 Active: 427,034 Recovered: 2,107,061 Death: 91,003

Turkey 2,524,786 Turkey Confirmed: 2,524,786 Active: 85,596 Recovered: 2,412,505 Death: 26,685

Germany 2,286,120 Germany Confirmed: 2,286,120 Active: 194,922 Recovered: 2,029,200 Death: 61,998

Pakistan 554,474 Pakistan Confirmed: 554,474 Active: 32,265 Recovered: 510,242 Death: 11,967

China 89,692 China Confirmed: 89,692 Active: 1,176 Recovered: 83,880 Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar, 7/2: In a major development, Biju Janata Dal(BJD) Supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appointed Co-observers for Sundergarh District and other 7 assembly constituencies.

The list of Co-observers and their assembly constituencies as follows

1.Shri Kuna Bihari Das

Co-observer of Sundergarh District

2.

Shri Debiprasad Tripathy

Co-observer of Talsara Assembly Constituency

3.

Shri Debasish Mallick

Co-observer of Sundergarh Assembly Constituency

4.

Shri Ranjit Mohapatra

Co-observer of Bonai Assembly Constituency

5.

Shri Sangram Keshari Paikray

Co-observer of Biramitrapur Assembly Constituency

6.

Shri Sisira Parija

Co-observer of Raghunathpali Assembly Constituency

7.

Shri Ashish Chakraborty

Co-observer of Rajgangpur Assembly Constituency

8.

Shri Asit Patnaik

Co-observer of Rourkela Assembly Constituency

These changes will be implemented with immediate effect as instructed by BJD President Naveen patnaik.