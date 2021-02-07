BJD announces new Co-observers

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Bhubaneswar, 7/2: In a major development, Biju Janata  Dal(BJD)  Supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appointed Co-observers for Sundergarh District and other 7 assembly constituencies.

The list of Co-observers and their assembly constituencies as  follows

1.Shri Kuna Bihari Das
Co-observer of Sundergarh District
2.
Shri Debiprasad Tripathy
Co-observer of Talsara Assembly Constituency
3.
Shri Debasish Mallick
Co-observer of Sundergarh Assembly Constituency
4.
Shri Ranjit Mohapatra
Co-observer of Bonai Assembly Constituency
5.
Shri Sangram Keshari Paikray
Co-observer of Biramitrapur Assembly Constituency
6.
Shri Sisira Parija
Co-observer of Raghunathpali Assembly Constituency
7.
Shri Ashish Chakraborty
Co-observer of Rajgangpur Assembly Constituency
8.
Shri Asit Patnaik
Co-observer of Rourkela Assembly Constituency

These changes will be implemented with immediate effect as instructed by BJD President Naveen patnaik.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
