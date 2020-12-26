BJD celebrates its 24th Foundation Day, CM addresses the members

FeaturedOdishaPolitics
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 80,281,154
    World
    Confirmed: 80,281,154
    Active: 21,972,306
    Recovered: 56,549,717
    Death: 1,759,131
  • USA 19,210,166
    USA
    Confirmed: 19,210,166
    Active: 7,614,192
    Recovered: 11,257,711
    Death: 338,263
  • India 10,169,818
    India
    Confirmed: 10,169,818
    Active: 282,331
    Recovered: 9,740,108
    Death: 147,379
  • Brazil 7,448,560
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,448,560
    Active: 798,710
    Recovered: 6,459,335
    Death: 190,515
  • Russia 3,021,964
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,021,964
    Active: 541,299
    Recovered: 2,426,439
    Death: 54,226
  • UK 2,221,312
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,221,312
    Active: 2,151,117
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 70,195
  • Turkey 2,118,255
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,118,255
    Active: 128,081
    Recovered: 1,970,803
    Death: 19,371
  • Italy 2,028,354
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,028,354
    Active: 579,886
    Recovered: 1,377,109
    Death: 71,359
  • Germany 1,632,737
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,632,737
    Active: 396,569
    Recovered: 1,206,200
    Death: 29,968
  • Pakistan 469,482
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 469,482
    Active: 39,177
    Recovered: 420,489
    Death: 9,816
  • China 86,933
    China
    Confirmed: 86,933
    Active: 328
    Recovered: 81,971
    Death: 4,634

Bhubaneswar, 26/12: The Biju Janata Dal(BJD) celebrated its 24th foundation on Saturday. Party Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik addressed his party members on this occasion.

During his speech he emphasized on Woman Empowerment and said progress of a society is dependent on it. He remembered his father Biju Pattnaik’s word and said a woman is capable of running a panchayat samiti and zilla parishad like she runs her family.

Continuing with women empowerment he added, that Late Biju Pattnaik had provided 33% reservation to women in local bodies and government jobs and his party is currently proving 50% reservation. He said, BJD is the only party in the country to provide reservation to women.

Shri Pattnaik also took a dig at the national parties and said their idea of women empowerment is limited to election rallies and speeches. CM added that women empowerment is the favourite part of his governance.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.