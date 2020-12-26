BJD celebrates its 24th Foundation Day, CM addresses the members

-
World
80,281,154
WorldConfirmed: 80,281,154Active: 21,972,306Recovered: 56,549,717Death: 1,759,131
-
USA
19,210,166
USAConfirmed: 19,210,166Active: 7,614,192Recovered: 11,257,711Death: 338,263
-
India
10,169,818
IndiaConfirmed: 10,169,818Active: 282,331Recovered: 9,740,108Death: 147,379
-
Brazil
7,448,560
BrazilConfirmed: 7,448,560Active: 798,710Recovered: 6,459,335Death: 190,515
-
Russia
3,021,964
RussiaConfirmed: 3,021,964Active: 541,299Recovered: 2,426,439Death: 54,226
-
UK
2,221,312
UKConfirmed: 2,221,312Active: 2,151,117Recovered: N/ADeath: 70,195
-
Turkey
2,118,255
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,118,255Active: 128,081Recovered: 1,970,803Death: 19,371
-
Italy
2,028,354
ItalyConfirmed: 2,028,354Active: 579,886Recovered: 1,377,109Death: 71,359
-
Germany
1,632,737
GermanyConfirmed: 1,632,737Active: 396,569Recovered: 1,206,200Death: 29,968
-
Pakistan
469,482
PakistanConfirmed: 469,482Active: 39,177Recovered: 420,489Death: 9,816
-
China
86,933
ChinaConfirmed: 86,933Active: 328Recovered: 81,971Death: 4,634
Bhubaneswar, 26/12: The Biju Janata Dal(BJD) celebrated its 24th foundation on Saturday. Party Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik addressed his party members on this occasion.
During his speech he emphasized on Woman Empowerment and said progress of a society is dependent on it. He remembered his father Biju Pattnaik’s word and said a woman is capable of running a panchayat samiti and zilla parishad like she runs her family.
Continuing with women empowerment he added, that Late Biju Pattnaik had provided 33% reservation to women in local bodies and government jobs and his party is currently proving 50% reservation. He said, BJD is the only party in the country to provide reservation to women.
Shri Pattnaik also took a dig at the national parties and said their idea of women empowerment is limited to election rallies and speeches. CM added that women empowerment is the favourite part of his governance.