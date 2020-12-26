BJD celebrates its 24th Foundation Day, CM addresses the members

COVID-19 Updates World 80,281,154 World Confirmed: 80,281,154 Active: 21,972,306 Recovered: 56,549,717 Death: 1,759,131

USA 19,210,166 USA Confirmed: 19,210,166 Active: 7,614,192 Recovered: 11,257,711 Death: 338,263

India 10,169,818 India Confirmed: 10,169,818 Active: 282,331 Recovered: 9,740,108 Death: 147,379

Brazil 7,448,560 Brazil Confirmed: 7,448,560 Active: 798,710 Recovered: 6,459,335 Death: 190,515

Russia 3,021,964 Russia Confirmed: 3,021,964 Active: 541,299 Recovered: 2,426,439 Death: 54,226

UK 2,221,312 UK Confirmed: 2,221,312 Active: 2,151,117 Recovered: N/A Death: 70,195

Turkey 2,118,255 Turkey Confirmed: 2,118,255 Active: 128,081 Recovered: 1,970,803 Death: 19,371

Italy 2,028,354 Italy Confirmed: 2,028,354 Active: 579,886 Recovered: 1,377,109 Death: 71,359

Germany 1,632,737 Germany Confirmed: 1,632,737 Active: 396,569 Recovered: 1,206,200 Death: 29,968

Pakistan 469,482 Pakistan Confirmed: 469,482 Active: 39,177 Recovered: 420,489 Death: 9,816

China 86,933 China Confirmed: 86,933 Active: 328 Recovered: 81,971 Death: 4,634

Bhubaneswar, 26/12: The Biju Janata Dal(BJD) celebrated its 24th foundation on Saturday. Party Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik addressed his party members on this occasion.

During his speech he emphasized on Woman Empowerment and said progress of a society is dependent on it. He remembered his father Biju Pattnaik’s word and said a woman is capable of running a panchayat samiti and zilla parishad like she runs her family.

Continuing with women empowerment he added, that Late Biju Pattnaik had provided 33% reservation to women in local bodies and government jobs and his party is currently proving 50% reservation. He said, BJD is the only party in the country to provide reservation to women.

Shri Pattnaik also took a dig at the national parties and said their idea of women empowerment is limited to election rallies and speeches. CM added that women empowerment is the favourite part of his governance.