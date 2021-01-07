ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳର ଯାଜପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲା କମିଟି ପୁନର୍ଗଠିତ

ଯାଜପୁର , 7/1 : ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳର ଯାଜପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲା କମିଟି ପୁନର୍ଗଠିତ ହୋଇଛି । ବିଜେଡି ସଭାପତି ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ପ୍ରିୟନାଥ ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କୁ ମହାସଚିବ ନିଯୁକ୍ତ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
ଏହା ସହ ୨୩ ଜଣ ଉପସଭାପତି, ୨୪ ଜଣ ସାଧାରଣ ସଂପାଦକ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ପାଇଛନ୍ତି । ୩୭ ଜଣ ସଂପାଦକଙ୍କୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ବିଜେଡି ସଭାପତି ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ।

