COVID-19 Updates
-
World
87,927,393
WorldConfirmed: 87,927,393Active: 22,714,113Recovered: 63,316,477Death: 1,896,803
-
USA
21,869,885
USAConfirmed: 21,869,885Active: 8,472,281Recovered: 13,027,453Death: 370,151
-
India
10,405,097
IndiaConfirmed: 10,405,097Active: 227,876Recovered: 10,026,751Death: 150,470
-
Brazil
7,874,539
BrazilConfirmed: 7,874,539Active: 638,966Recovered: 7,036,530Death: 199,043
-
Russia
3,332,142
RussiaConfirmed: 3,332,142Active: 562,233Recovered: 2,709,452Death: 60,457
-
UK
2,836,801
UKConfirmed: 2,836,801Active: 1,413,631Recovered: 1,345,824Death: 77,346
-
Turkey
2,283,931
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,283,931Active: 97,821Recovered: 2,164,040Death: 22,070
-
Italy
2,201,945
ItalyConfirmed: 2,201,945Active: 568,712Recovered: 1,556,356Death: 76,877
-
Germany
1,854,711
GermanyConfirmed: 1,854,711Active: 342,039Recovered: 1,474,000Death: 38,672
-
Pakistan
495,075
PakistanConfirmed: 495,075Active: 34,049Recovered: 450,515Death: 10,511
-
China
87,278
ChinaConfirmed: 87,278Active: 485Recovered: 82,159Death: 4,634
ଯାଜପୁର , 7/1 : ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳର ଯାଜପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲା କମିଟି ପୁନର୍ଗଠିତ ହୋଇଛି । ବିଜେଡି ସଭାପତି ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ ପ୍ରିୟନାଥ ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କୁ ମହାସଚିବ ନିଯୁକ୍ତ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।
ଏହା ସହ ୨୩ ଜଣ ଉପସଭାପତି, ୨୪ ଜଣ ସାଧାରଣ ସଂପାଦକ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ପାଇଛନ୍ତି । ୩୭ ଜଣ ସଂପାଦକଙ୍କୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ବିଜେଡି ସଭାପତି ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ।