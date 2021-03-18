BJP Bengal Chief Dilip Ghosh Backs out of Assembly Elections

-
World
121,921,184
WorldConfirmed: 121,921,184Active: 20,966,865Recovered: 98,259,630Death: 2,694,689
-
USA
30,294,798
USAConfirmed: 30,294,798Active: 7,296,874Recovered: 22,447,275Death: 550,649
-
Brazil
11,700,431
BrazilConfirmed: 11,700,431Active: 1,128,238Recovered: 10,287,057Death: 285,136
-
India
11,474,605
IndiaConfirmed: 11,474,605Active: 252,330Recovered: 11,063,025Death: 159,250
-
Russia
4,428,239
RussiaConfirmed: 4,428,239Active: 297,379Recovered: 4,037,036Death: 93,824
-
UK
4,274,579
UKConfirmed: 4,274,579Active: 580,477Recovered: 3,568,271Death: 125,831
-
Italy
3,281,810
ItalyConfirmed: 3,281,810Active: 539,008Recovered: 2,639,370Death: 103,432
-
Turkey
2,930,554
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,930,554Active: 148,835Recovered: 2,752,023Death: 29,696
-
Germany
2,610,769
GermanyConfirmed: 2,610,769Active: 152,492Recovered: 2,383,600Death: 74,677
-
Pakistan
615,810
PakistanConfirmed: 615,810Active: 24,592Recovered: 577,501Death: 13,717
-
China
90,072
ChinaConfirmed: 90,072Active: 169Recovered: 85,267Death: 4,636
Kolkata, 18/3: BJP’s Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh has said that he would not contest the upcoming Assembly elections and would focus on the saffron party’s campaign in the state.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Ghosh said the party had decided that election campaigns in the state would be done under the state chief’s supervision.
“My name won’t be there in the list of candidates contesting polls. Being state chief, the party has decided that poll campaigns in the state will be done under my supervision,” ANI quoted BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh as saying in New Town Kolkata.
My name won't be there in the list of candidates contesting polls. Being state chief, the party has decided that poll campaigns in the state will be done under my supervision: BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh in New Town Kolkata pic.twitter.com/2RX4MiuLuU
— ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021
BJP on Sunday announced the names of 63 candidates for the third and fourth phase of elections in Bengal, including that of Union minister Babul Supriyo and former TMC leader Rajib Banerjee.