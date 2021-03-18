BJP Bengal Chief Dilip Ghosh Backs out of Assembly Elections

FeaturedNationalPolitics
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 121,921,184
    World
    Confirmed: 121,921,184
    Active: 20,966,865
    Recovered: 98,259,630
    Death: 2,694,689
  • USA 30,294,798
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,294,798
    Active: 7,296,874
    Recovered: 22,447,275
    Death: 550,649
  • Brazil 11,700,431
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,700,431
    Active: 1,128,238
    Recovered: 10,287,057
    Death: 285,136
  • India 11,474,605
    India
    Confirmed: 11,474,605
    Active: 252,330
    Recovered: 11,063,025
    Death: 159,250
  • Russia 4,428,239
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,428,239
    Active: 297,379
    Recovered: 4,037,036
    Death: 93,824
  • UK 4,274,579
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,274,579
    Active: 580,477
    Recovered: 3,568,271
    Death: 125,831
  • Italy 3,281,810
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,281,810
    Active: 539,008
    Recovered: 2,639,370
    Death: 103,432
  • Turkey 2,930,554
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,930,554
    Active: 148,835
    Recovered: 2,752,023
    Death: 29,696
  • Germany 2,610,769
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,610,769
    Active: 152,492
    Recovered: 2,383,600
    Death: 74,677
  • Pakistan 615,810
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 615,810
    Active: 24,592
    Recovered: 577,501
    Death: 13,717
  • China 90,072
    China
    Confirmed: 90,072
    Active: 169
    Recovered: 85,267
    Death: 4,636

Kolkata, 18/3: BJP’s Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh has said that he would not contest the upcoming Assembly elections and would focus on the saffron party’s campaign in the state.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ghosh said the party had decided that election campaigns in the state would be done under the state chief’s supervision.

“My name won’t be there in the list of candidates contesting polls. Being state chief, the party has decided that poll campaigns in the state will be done under my supervision,” ANI quoted BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh as saying in New Town Kolkata.

BJP on Sunday announced the names of 63 candidates for the third and fourth phase of elections in Bengal, including that of Union minister Babul Supriyo and former TMC leader Rajib Banerjee.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.