BJP Bengal Chief Dilip Ghosh Backs out of Assembly Elections

Kolkata, 18/3: BJP’s Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh has said that he would not contest the upcoming Assembly elections and would focus on the saffron party’s campaign in the state.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ghosh said the party had decided that election campaigns in the state would be done under the state chief’s supervision.

“My name won’t be there in the list of candidates contesting polls. Being state chief, the party has decided that poll campaigns in the state will be done under my supervision,” ANI quoted BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh as saying in New Town Kolkata.

My name won't be there in the list of candidates contesting polls. Being state chief, the party has decided that poll campaigns in the state will be done under my supervision: BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh in New Town Kolkata pic.twitter.com/2RX4MiuLuU — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021

BJP on Sunday announced the names of 63 candidates for the third and fourth phase of elections in Bengal, including that of Union minister Babul Supriyo and former TMC leader Rajib Banerjee.