Shocking! Female Tuition Teacher Marries her 13-year Old Student. Find out the Reason!

COVID-19 Updates World 121,924,515 World Confirmed: 121,924,515 Active: 20,966,612 Recovered: 98,263,179 Death: 2,694,724

USA 30,294,798 USA Confirmed: 30,294,798 Active: 7,296,874 Recovered: 22,447,275 Death: 550,649

Brazil 11,700,431 Brazil Confirmed: 11,700,431 Active: 1,128,238 Recovered: 10,287,057 Death: 285,136

India 11,474,605 India Confirmed: 11,474,605 Active: 252,330 Recovered: 11,063,025 Death: 159,250

Russia 4,428,239 Russia Confirmed: 4,428,239 Active: 297,379 Recovered: 4,037,036 Death: 93,824

UK 4,274,579 UK Confirmed: 4,274,579 Active: 580,477 Recovered: 3,568,271 Death: 125,831

Italy 3,281,810 Italy Confirmed: 3,281,810 Active: 539,008 Recovered: 2,639,370 Death: 103,432

Turkey 2,930,554 Turkey Confirmed: 2,930,554 Active: 148,835 Recovered: 2,752,023 Death: 29,696

Germany 2,610,769 Germany Confirmed: 2,610,769 Active: 152,492 Recovered: 2,383,600 Death: 74,677

Pakistan 615,810 Pakistan Confirmed: 615,810 Active: 24,592 Recovered: 577,501 Death: 13,717

China 90,072 China Confirmed: 90,072 Active: 169 Recovered: 85,267 Death: 4,636

Chandigarh, 18/3: In a shocking incident, a female tuition teacher has forcefully married her 13-year old student to overcome her ‘Manglik Dosh’. The unfortunate incident took place in Basti Bawa Khel area of Jalandhar.

The woman’s family was worried because of the ‘Manglik Dosh’ in her ‘Kundli’ as pointed out by a priest. She married the minor boy as per the suggestion of the priest.

The minor boy was chosen as the groom and was forced to stay in the teacher’s house for a week.

The incident came to the limelight when the victim returned home and narrated the entire incident to his parents. The matter was immediately reported to the Basti Bawa Khel Police Station.

The complaint said that the teacher and her family members forcibly performed marriage rituals including a haldi-mehndi ceremony and ‘suhagrat’ (wedding night). Later, the teacher was declared a widow by breaking her bangles. The family even organised a condolence meeting to complete the suggested rituals.

The victim’s family also told the police that the boy was compelled to perform chores during the illegal confinement.

Investigations have revealed that after the complaint, the accused teacher reached the police station and tried to hush up the matter. The victim’s family was forced to withdraw the complaint under pressure from the accused woman.

Station House Officer of Basti Bawa Khel Police Station Gagandeep Singh Sekhon has confirmed that the police had received the complaint but the same was later withdrawn following a compromise between the two parties.

No action has been taken against the accused teacher and her parents so far.