Shocking! Female Tuition Teacher Marries her 13-year Old Student. Find out the Reason!

Chandigarh, 18/3: In a shocking incident, a female tuition teacher has forcefully married her 13-year old student to overcome her ‘Manglik Dosh’. The unfortunate incident took place in Basti Bawa Khel area of Jalandhar.
The woman’s family was worried because of the ‘Manglik Dosh’ in her ‘Kundli’ as pointed out by a priest. She married the minor boy as per the suggestion of the priest.
The minor boy was chosen as the groom and was forced to stay in the teacher’s house for a week.
The incident came to the limelight when the victim returned home and narrated the entire incident to his parents. The matter was immediately reported to the Basti Bawa Khel Police Station.
The complaint said that the teacher and her family members forcibly performed marriage rituals including a haldi-mehndi ceremony and ‘suhagrat’ (wedding night). Later, the teacher was declared a widow by breaking her bangles. The family even organised a condolence meeting to complete the suggested rituals.
The victim’s family also told the police that the boy was compelled to perform chores during the illegal confinement.
Investigations have revealed that after the complaint, the accused teacher reached the police station and tried to hush up the matter. The victim’s family was forced to withdraw the complaint under pressure from the accused woman.
Station House Officer of Basti Bawa Khel Police Station Gagandeep Singh Sekhon has confirmed that the police had received the complaint but the same was later withdrawn following a compromise between the two parties.
No action has been taken against the accused teacher and her parents so far.