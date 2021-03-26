ପିପିଲି ପାଇଁ ବିଜେପି ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀଙ୍କ ନାମାଙ୍କନ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କିଏ?

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ପିପିଲି,୨୬ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ପିପିଲି ବିଧାନସଭା ଉପନିର୍ବାଚନ ପାଇଁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହୋଇ ସାରିଛି ରାଜନୀତି । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପିପିଲି ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀପତ୍ର ଦାଖଲ କରିଛନ୍ତି ବିଜେପି ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଆଶ୍ରିତ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ । ପୁରୀ ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳଙ୍କ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାଳୟରେ ନାମାଙ୍କନ ଭରିଛନ୍ତି ଆଶ୍ରିତ । ନାମାଙ୍କନ ସମୟରେ ବିଜେପି ନେତା ଭୃଗୁ ବକ୍ସିପାତ୍ର ଓ ଲେଖାଶ୍ରୀ ସାମନ୍ତସିଂହାର ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ରହିଥିଲେ । ପୁରୀ ଓ ବ୍ରହ୍ମଗିରିର ବିଧାୟକମାନେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଆଶ୍ରିତଙ୍କ ସହ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ରହିଥିଲେ । ଅପରପକ୍ଷରେ ବିଜେଡି ଓ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ଏଯାବତ୍ ନିଜର ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଘୋଷଣା କରିନାହାନ୍ତି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
