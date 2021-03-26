Everything will become Expensive from April 1, Know Why!

-
New Delhi, 26/3: Starting April 1, 2021, the new fiscal year is beginning with a shock of inflation. Many items of your need and everyday use will become expensive from 1 April. From milk to electricity and AC to air travel will become expensive. If the ride of cars will be expensive, then buying a smartphone will also become expensive.
If you are planning to buy a car or bike, then buy before April 1, because after that most companies are going to increase the price. Companies like Maruti, Nissan have announced a price increase. Nissan has also announced an increase in the price of its second brand, Datsun.
From 1 April 2021, buying a TV will become expensive. In the last 8 months, the price of TV has increased by 3 to 4 thousand rupees. TV manufacturers have also demanded to bring TV in PLI schemes. From 1 April 2021, the price of TV will increase by at least 2 to 3 thousand rupees.
This year, inflation is sure to hit those who buy AC (air-conditioner-AC) or fridge. From April 1, AC companies are planning to increase the price. Companies are preparing to increase the price of AC due to the increase in the prices of raw materials. Companies making AC are planning to increase the price by 4-6%. That is, the price of AC per unit can increase from Rs 1500 to Rs 2000.
Now you have to spend more money to travel by air. The government has decided to increase the minimum fare for domestic flights by 5 percent. From April 1, the Aviation Security Fee (ASF) is also going to increase. From April 1, the aviation security fee for domestic flights will be Rs 200. Currently, it is 160 rupees. While the fees for international flights will increase from $ 5.2 to $ 12. The new rates will come into effect from April 1, 2021.