ଅଞ୍ଜନାଙ୍କୁ ସିବିଆଇର ପଚରାଉଚରା

World
WorldConfirmed: 126,210,104Active: 21,614,274Recovered: 101,826,192Death: 2,769,638
USA
USAConfirmed: 30,775,790Active: 7,019,826Recovered: 23,196,217Death: 559,747
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 12,324,765Active: 1,248,490Recovered: 10,772,549Death: 303,726
India
IndiaConfirmed: 11,846,652Active: 421,032Recovered: 11,264,637Death: 160,983
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,501,859Active: 284,681Recovered: 4,120,161Death: 97,017
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,319,128Active: 444,641Recovered: 3,748,042Death: 126,445
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 3,464,543Active: 562,856Recovered: 2,794,888Death: 106,799
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,120,013Active: 188,565Recovered: 2,900,829Death: 30,619
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,732,130Active: 188,414Recovered: 2,467,600Death: 76,116
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 645,356Active: 40,120Recovered: 591,145Death: 14,091
China
ChinaConfirmed: 90,147Active: 163Recovered: 85,348Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୬ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ୧୯୯୯ ମସିହାର ବହୁ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚିତ ଅଞ୍ଜନା ଗଣଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲା ଓ ବିବନ ବିଶ୍ୱାଳ ଗିରଫ ପ୍ରସଙ୍ଗରେ ସିବିଆଇର ତଦନ୍ତ ଜାରି ରଖିଛି । ଏହି ମାମଲାରେ ଅଞ୍ଜନାଙ୍କ ଘରେ ୨ ଜଣିଆ ସିବିଆଇ ଟିମ ପହଞ୍ଚି ପଚରାଉଚରା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସିବିଆଇ ସହ ଆଲୋଚନା ପରେ ଅଞ୍ଜନା ମିଶ୍ର ନିଜର ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ଦେଇ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ‘ପ୍ରାୟ ୩୦ ମିନିଟ ଧରି ବିବିନ ବିଷୟ ନେଇ ସିବିଆଇ ସହ ଆଲୋଚନା ହୋଇଛି । ମୋ ପାଖରେ ଯାହା ତଥ୍ୟ ଥିଲା ଦେଇଛି । ସିବିଆଇ ଟିମ୍ ଯାହା ପଚାରିଲା କହିଛି । ଖୁବଶୀଘ୍ର ଚାର୍ଜସିଟ ଦାଖଲ କରିବା ଉପରେ ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱ ଦିଆଯିବ । ସିବିଆଉ ଉପରେ ଭରସା ପାଉନି ।’