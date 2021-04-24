କଂଗ୍ରେସ ପରେ ବିଜେପି ନେତାଙ୍କୁ ହେଲା କରୋନା, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କିଏ ?

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୪ ।୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନାର ଦ୍ୱିତୀୟ ଲହର ବେଶ ବଢିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ବଡ ବଡ ସେଲିବ୍ରିଟ ଓ କରୋନା ଯୋଦ୍ଧା ଏହାର ଶିକାର ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏଥିରୁ ବାଦ୍ ପଡିନାହାନ୍ତି ନେତା ଓ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ବରିଷ୍ଠ ବିଜେପି ନେତା ଜୁଏଲ ଓରାମ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନା ରିପୋର୍ଟ ପଜିଟିଭ ଆସିଥିବା ନେଇ ଖୋଦ୍ ଜୁଏଲ ଓରାମ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ଏହା ପୂର୍ବରୁ କଂଗ୍ରେସ ବିଧାୟକ ଦଳ ନେତା ନରସିଂହ ମିଶ୍ର କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ହୋଇଥିଲେ । ରିପୋର୍ଟ ପଜିଟିଭ ଆସିଥିବା ନେଇ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଥିଲେ ଖୋଦ୍ ନରସିଂହ । ଏହା ସହ ସଂସ୍ପର୍ଶରେ ଆସିଥିବା ଲୋକଙ୍କୁ ପରୀକ୍ଷା କରିନେବାକୁ ସେ ପରାମର୍ଶ ଦେଇଥିଲେ ।
I underwent #Covid-19 test today & it has turned out positive.
Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions.
— Jual Oram (@jualoram) April 24, 2021