BJP loses two seats in Varanasi in local polls after a Decade

Varanasi, 6/12: In a major setback for BJP, the party has lost two seats in the legislative council elections after a decade. Both the seats – one reserved for teachers and the other for graduates – were won by Samajwadi Party candidates.

Samajwadi Party’s Ashutosh Sinha won the Varanasi Division Graduates’ seat a day after his party colleague Lal Bihari Yadav won from teachers’ constituency.

The poll took place on 11 December for 11 seats, 5 reserved for graduates and 6 for teachers. “It’s a big victory. I am happy with our result,” Lal Bihari Yadav, the Samajwadi candidate in the Varanasi Division Teachers’ Constituency said.

The loss is a setback for PM Modi who is a Member of Parliament from the Varanasi constituency.