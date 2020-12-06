BJP loses two seats in Varanasi in local polls after a Decade

-
World
66,922,087
-
USA
14,983,425
-
India
9,644,529
-
Brazil
6,577,177
-
Russia
2,460,770
-
Italy
1,709,991
-
UK
1,705,971
-
Germany
1,170,095
-
Turkey
797,893
-
Pakistan
416,499
-
China
86,619
Varanasi, 6/12: In a major setback for BJP, the party has lost two seats in the legislative council elections after a decade. Both the seats – one reserved for teachers and the other for graduates – were won by Samajwadi Party candidates.
Samajwadi Party’s Ashutosh Sinha won the Varanasi Division Graduates’ seat a day after his party colleague Lal Bihari Yadav won from teachers’ constituency.
The poll took place on 11 December for 11 seats, 5 reserved for graduates and 6 for teachers. “It’s a big victory. I am happy with our result,” Lal Bihari Yadav, the Samajwadi candidate in the Varanasi Division Teachers’ Constituency said.
The loss is a setback for PM Modi who is a Member of Parliament from the Varanasi constituency.