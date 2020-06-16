BJP MP demands CBI inquiry into Sushant’s death

After the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, many questions have started to arise about his suicide. Amidst all this, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has demanded a CBI or judicial inquiry into the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says that Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide is not just a case of suicide, but circumstances were created for him due to which he had to commit suicide. Therefore, it is necessary to get an inquiry into the matter that who were those people, due to which such situations were created. Nishikant Dubey said that Sushant Singh Rajput is not a suicide but he has been killed in a way that needs investigation.