Sushant’s ex-gf is seen crying uncontrollably while meeting Sushant’s family

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Ankita Lokhande, saddened by the death of ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, reached his Mumbai home to meet Sushant’s family on Tuesday afternoon. Ankita was seen here with her family. She was wearing a white salwar-suit and wearing a mask. Ankita found it difficult to handle herself as she entered Sushant’s house and she continued to cry.

