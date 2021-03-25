BJP names Ashrit Pattanayak as candidate for Pipili by poll

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Puri, 25/3: In a major announcement, Bharatiya Janata Party has named Ashrit Pattanayak as party candidate for Pipili by poll.

Ashrit had lost the 2019 poll by a margin of over 15,000 votes from his nearest rival Pradeep Maharathy.

He expressed his gratitude to PM Modi , home Minister Amit Shah and state President Samir Mohanty for putting faith in him.

