BJP names Ashrit Pattanayak as candidate for Pipili by poll

Puri, 25/3: In a major announcement, Bharatiya Janata Party has named Ashrit Pattanayak as party candidate for Pipili by poll.
Ashrit had lost the 2019 poll by a margin of over 15,000 votes from his nearest rival Pradeep Maharathy.
He expressed his gratitude to PM Modi , home Minister Amit Shah and state President Samir Mohanty for putting faith in him.