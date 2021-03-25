Bharat Bandh: All schools and colleges to remain shut tomorrow

Bhubaneswar,25/3: Keeping in view of the Bharat Bandh, the School and Mass education department announced that all the government Schools and colleges to remain shut tomorrow.

Similarly the department of higer education announced that all the colleges including ITI and engineering colleges will rain shut tomorrow.