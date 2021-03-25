PM Kisan: The 8th installment to come soon, Know whether You are Eligible or Not!

-
New Delhi, 25/3: The central government may transfer the eighth installment of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme to beneficiary farmers’ accounts in April. This will be the first installment of FY 2021-22. Under this installment, the government will send 2000 rupees directly to the bank accounts of the farmers.
If you are also a beneficiary of this scheme and previous installments have been coming to your account and your KYC documents are updated then you will also get the eighth installment. However, if you have recently registered for this plan or have been getting previous installments but you want to be assured once again, you can get this information in minutes.
For this, you have to check the list of beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (Beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi). You can check the list of beneficiaries through the app of the PM Kisan Scheme or through the official website of this scheme.