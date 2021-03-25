-
WorldConfirmed: 125,636,566Active: 21,467,575Recovered: 101,409,306Death: 2,759,685
USAConfirmed: 30,712,693Active: 7,020,591Recovered: 23,133,605Death: 558,497
BrazilConfirmed: 12,227,179Active: 1,236,446Recovered: 10,689,646Death: 301,087
IndiaConfirmed: 11,794,407Active: 400,727Recovered: 11,232,919Death: 160,761
RussiaConfirmed: 4,492,692Active: 286,799Recovered: 4,109,281Death: 96,612
UKConfirmed: 4,312,908Active: 457,371Recovered: 3,729,155Death: 126,382
ItalyConfirmed: 3,440,862Active: 561,308Recovered: 2,773,215Death: 106,339
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,091,282Active: 179,177Recovered: 2,881,643Death: 30,462
GermanyConfirmed: 2,714,592Active: 182,440Recovered: 2,456,200Death: 75,952
PakistanConfirmed: 640,988Active: 37,985Recovered: 588,975Death: 14,028
ChinaConfirmed: 90,136Active: 165Recovered: 85,335Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୫ ।୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର):୨୮ ଓ ୨୯ ତାରିଖ ସ୍କୁଲ ଛୁଟି ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛି ଗଣଶିକ୍ଷା ବିଭାଗ । ଦୋଳ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିମା ଓ ହୋଲିକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ଗଣଶିକ୍ଷା ବିଭାଗ ଅଧିନରେ ଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ ସ୍କୁଲକୁ ଛୁଟି ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି ।
ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟରେ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟହେବାପରେ ଗଣଶିକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସମୀର ରଞ୍ଜନ ଦାସ କହିଥିଲେ ଯେ, ‘ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଦ୍ୱାରା ପରିଚାଳିତ ସ୍କୁଲ ଓ ହଷ୍ଟେଲରେ ପଜିଟିଭ ବାହାରିନି । ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଏସଓପିକୁ କଡାକଡି ପାଳନ କରିବାକୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ବିଭାଗ ମଧ୍ୟ ଗୁରୁତର ଭାବରେ ଦେଖୁଛି । ଘରୋଇ ସ୍କୁଲଗୁଡିକ ଉପରେ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ କଡା ନଜର ରଖିଛନ୍ତି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ସ୍କୁଲ ବନ୍ଦ ଉପରେ କୌଣସି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ହୋଇନି ।’