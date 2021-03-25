୨୮ ଓ ୨୯ ତାରିଖ ସ୍କୁଲ ଛୁଟି ।

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୫ ।୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର):୨୮ ଓ ୨୯ ତାରିଖ ସ୍କୁଲ ଛୁଟି ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛି ଗଣଶିକ୍ଷା ବିଭାଗ । ଦୋଳ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିମା ଓ ହୋଲିକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ଗଣଶିକ୍ଷା ବିଭାଗ ଅଧିନରେ ଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ ସ୍କୁଲକୁ ଛୁଟି ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି ।
ସୂଚନାଯୋଗ୍ୟ ଯେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରୀୟ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟରେ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟହେବାପରେ ଗଣଶିକ୍ଷା ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ସମୀର ରଞ୍ଜନ ଦାସ କହିଥିଲେ ଯେ, ‘ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଦ୍ୱାରା ପରିଚାଳିତ ସ୍କୁଲ ଓ ହଷ୍ଟେଲରେ ପଜିଟିଭ ବାହାରିନି । ସରକାରଙ୍କ ଏସଓପିକୁ କଡାକଡି ପାଳନ କରିବାକୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ବିଭାଗ ମଧ୍ୟ ଗୁରୁତର ଭାବରେ ଦେଖୁଛି । ଘରୋଇ ସ୍କୁଲଗୁଡିକ ଉପରେ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପ୍ରଶାସନ କଡା ନଜର ରଖିଛନ୍ତି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ସ୍କୁଲ ବନ୍ଦ ଉପରେ କୌଣସି ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି ହୋଇନି ।’

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
