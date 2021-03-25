CM Naveen lays the foundation of renovation work of Kalinga stadium

COVID-19 Updates
Bhubaneswar, 25/3 : In a big development, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the historic Kalinga Studio.
Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO)will take up the project work. As per reports, the renovation of Kalinga stadium to be completed by December.