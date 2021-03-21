BJP Releases Election Manifesto for Bengal Election!

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 123,549,917Active: 21,296,190Recovered: 99,529,998Death: 2,723,729
USA
USAConfirmed: 30,483,458Active: 7,244,906Recovered: 22,683,667Death: 554,885
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 11,950,459Active: 1,238,210Recovered: 10,419,393Death: 292,856
India
IndiaConfirmed: 11,599,130Active: 309,052Recovered: 11,130,288Death: 159,790
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,456,869Active: 292,444Recovered: 4,069,395Death: 95,030
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,291,271Active: 514,923Recovered: 3,650,226Death: 126,122
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 3,356,331Active: 565,453Recovered: 2,686,236Death: 104,642
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,992,694Active: 155,163Recovered: 2,807,572Death: 29,959
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,658,851Active: 168,455Recovered: 2,415,200Death: 75,196
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 626,802Active: 31,107Recovered: 581,852Death: 13,843
China
ChinaConfirmed: 90,099Active: 165Recovered: 85,298Death: 4,636
Kolkata, 21/3: In the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP released its manifesto in view of the assembly elections in West Bengal. Under this, 33 percent reservation was promised to women in government jobs. Infiltration will be completely stopped. Talked about connecting the police stations with CCTV surveillance. The three-year dues of Kisan Samman Nidhi will be given to the farmers at one go.
Highlights of the Manifesto:
- 33 percent reservation for women in all state government jobs
- 6 thousand rupees will be given every year to fishermen
- Women will not be charged in government transport
- Anti Corruption Helpline will start Free education for girls from KG to PG
- Seventh Pay Commission for all government employees
- One member job in every family
- Satyajit Ray International Award
- Launched Ayushman Bharat will implemented
- the scheme CAA will implement in the first meeting of the cabinet
- Will be able to report corruption directly to CM
- The appropriate mechanism will be created to curb cow-trafficking
- Will create three new AIIMS
- Will double the medical college seats
- Invest will start Bangla for investors
- Assistance of Rs. 4000 per year to every landless farmer under Farmer Protection Scheme
- The BJP government will do the work of incorporating the Mahisya, Teli, and other Hindu communities which are left in the list of OBC reservation
- Construction of domestic airport in Purulia
Amit Shah said that this is the resolve of the world’s largest party. BJP governments follow the resolution letter. This resolution letter is very important for us. People’s suggestions were taken for the resolution letter. Suggestions were taken from people going door to door. Its basic premise is the concept of ‘Sonar Bangla’.