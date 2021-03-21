England Announce ODI Squad against India. One Major Player Missing! Know More!

-
Ahmedabad, 21/3: England has announced a 14-man squad for the 3-match ODI series against India. A big name is missing in the team. He is fast bowler Jofra Archer. Archer will not play in the series due to elbow injury, while Matt Parkinson has been included in the team in his place. The Indian team won 3–2 in the T20, while they won the Test series 3–1.
Like the Tests and T20s, the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium of Pune will become a bio bubble for the ODI series. All three matches of the three-match ODI series – 23, 26, and 28 – will be played at this stadium. International cricket matches will be held in India for the first time after Kovid-19. Due to the epidemic, this time the IPL was organized outside India in the United Arab Emirates.
🏴 England have named a 14-member squad for their ODI series against India, starting 23 March.
Jofra Archer misses out because of an elbow injury.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/CXNaWHBHI3
— ICC (@ICC) March 21, 2021
England team: Eoin Morgan (captain), Johnny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Josh Butler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, R Topley, Mark Wood