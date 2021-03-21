Odisha CM launches ” Mo College ” portal

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 123,543,774Active: 21,293,626Recovered: 99,526,479Death: 2,723,669
USA
USAConfirmed: 30,482,127Active: 7,243,639Recovered: 22,683,617Death: 554,871
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 11,950,459Active: 1,238,210Recovered: 10,419,393Death: 292,856
India
IndiaConfirmed: 11,599,130Active: 309,052Recovered: 11,130,288Death: 159,790
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,456,869Active: 292,444Recovered: 4,069,395Death: 95,030
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,291,271Active: 514,923Recovered: 3,650,226Death: 126,122
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 3,356,331Active: 565,453Recovered: 2,686,236Death: 104,642
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,992,694Active: 155,163Recovered: 2,807,572Death: 29,959
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,658,851Active: 168,455Recovered: 2,415,200Death: 75,196
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 626,802Active: 31,107Recovered: 581,852Death: 13,843
China
ChinaConfirmed: 90,099Active: 165Recovered: 85,298Death: 4,636
Bhubaneswar, 21/3: In a major development, Odisha Chief launched the “Mo College” portal through video conferencing .755 colleges participated in the portal.
Chief Naveen Patnaik expressed his pleasure after launching this portal. This Portal will be beneficial for current and former students. This portal will create a healthy education environment.