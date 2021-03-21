Odisha CM launches ” Mo College ” portal

FeaturedOdishaTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 123,543,774
    World
    Confirmed: 123,543,774
    Active: 21,293,626
    Recovered: 99,526,479
    Death: 2,723,669
  • USA 30,482,127
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,482,127
    Active: 7,243,639
    Recovered: 22,683,617
    Death: 554,871
  • Brazil 11,950,459
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,950,459
    Active: 1,238,210
    Recovered: 10,419,393
    Death: 292,856
  • India 11,599,130
    India
    Confirmed: 11,599,130
    Active: 309,052
    Recovered: 11,130,288
    Death: 159,790
  • Russia 4,456,869
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,456,869
    Active: 292,444
    Recovered: 4,069,395
    Death: 95,030
  • UK 4,291,271
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,291,271
    Active: 514,923
    Recovered: 3,650,226
    Death: 126,122
  • Italy 3,356,331
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,356,331
    Active: 565,453
    Recovered: 2,686,236
    Death: 104,642
  • Turkey 2,992,694
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,992,694
    Active: 155,163
    Recovered: 2,807,572
    Death: 29,959
  • Germany 2,658,851
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,658,851
    Active: 168,455
    Recovered: 2,415,200
    Death: 75,196
  • Pakistan 626,802
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 626,802
    Active: 31,107
    Recovered: 581,852
    Death: 13,843
  • China 90,099
    China
    Confirmed: 90,099
    Active: 165
    Recovered: 85,298
    Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar, 21/3: In a major development, Odisha Chief launched the “Mo College” portal through video conferencing .755 colleges participated in the portal.

Chief Naveen Patnaik expressed his pleasure after launching this portal. This Portal will be beneficial for current and former students. This portal will create a healthy education environment.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.