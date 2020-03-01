BJP will form government in West Bengal: Amit Shah

Kolkatta, 1/3: In the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021, the BJP will form a government with a two-thirds majority. This was stated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a rally in Kolkata. “The BJP will no longer allow injustice in West Bengal,” Shah told the gathering. The BJP will no longer tolerate the injustice done to the poor people of the state during the rule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Strong action will be taken against infiltrators in the state, Shah said