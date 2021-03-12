BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram

COVID-19 Updates World 119,221,412 World Confirmed: 119,221,412 Active: 21,770,363 Recovered: 94,807,171 Death: 2,643,878

Haldia, 12/3: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari has filed his nomination for the Bengal polls from Nandigram. Adhikari, a former leader from the TMC will fight elections against CM Mamata Banerjee.

After leading a-km-long roadshow, accompanied by Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani, Adhikari filed his papers at the sub-divisional office in Haldia.

Adhikari won the Nandigram seat as a TMC candidate in 2016 by bagging over 67 percent of the votes, defeating his nearest rival of the CPI by a margin of 81,230 votes, reported PTI.