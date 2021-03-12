India and England to Lockhorns in the 1st t20i, India looks to play aggressive cricket

COVID-19 Updates World 119,221,412 World Confirmed: 119,221,412 Active: 21,770,363 Recovered: 94,807,171 Death: 2,643,878

USA 29,925,902 USA Confirmed: 29,925,902 Active: 8,591,627 Recovered: 20,790,554 Death: 543,721

India 11,308,846 India Confirmed: 11,308,846 Active: 197,217 Recovered: 10,953,303 Death: 158,326

Brazil 11,284,269 Brazil Confirmed: 11,284,269 Active: 1,052,579 Recovered: 9,958,566 Death: 273,124

Russia 4,370,617 Russia Confirmed: 4,370,617 Active: 306,368 Recovered: 3,973,029 Death: 91,220

UK 4,241,677 UK Confirmed: 4,241,677 Active: 729,854 Recovered: 3,386,655 Death: 125,168

Italy 3,149,017 Italy Confirmed: 3,149,017 Active: 497,350 Recovered: 2,550,483 Death: 101,184

Turkey 2,835,989 Turkey Confirmed: 2,835,989 Active: 147,606 Recovered: 2,659,093 Death: 29,290

Germany 2,546,510 Germany Confirmed: 2,546,510 Active: 127,350 Recovered: 2,345,600 Death: 73,560

Pakistan 600,198 Pakistan Confirmed: 600,198 Active: 18,703 Recovered: 568,065 Death: 13,430

China 90,027 China Confirmed: 90,027 Active: 182 Recovered: 85,209 Death: 4,636

Ahmedabad, 12/3: India and England will play the 1st of the five t20i in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The series is seen as the dress rehearsal before the world t20 in India in October this year.

Virat Kohli said in the press conference yesterday that the Team will play a new brand of cricket. He also clarified that the two openers for the team would be KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. India has a problem of plenty in the series as there are so many options for each spot. The team would want to have a look at Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan before the world t20. They would also want to try Rahul Tewatia who had a dream IPL last year. Bowling is more or less set as Bhuvaneswar Kumar is back to lead the bowling attack. He was out with an injury since December 2019.

England team has come with a full-strength side for the t20s, unlike the test matches. Captain Eoin Morgan would want his team to play the usual attacking cricket and put pressure on the home side. The team’s batting looks lethal with the likes of Butler, Bairstow, Roy, Morgan, Stokes, and Malan. The bowling of England has always been inconsistent, but the presence of Jofra Archer will boost the team’s confidence. The team would also want good returns from its spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali.

We are all set for a spectacle at the world’s biggest stadium. The contest between the two heavy-weights will be mouth-watering. The match will begin at 7 pm IST.