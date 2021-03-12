India and England to Lockhorns in the 1st t20i, India looks to play aggressive cricket

-
Ahmedabad, 12/3: India and England will play the 1st of the five t20i in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The series is seen as the dress rehearsal before the world t20 in India in October this year.
Virat Kohli said in the press conference yesterday that the Team will play a new brand of cricket. He also clarified that the two openers for the team would be KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. India has a problem of plenty in the series as there are so many options for each spot. The team would want to have a look at Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan before the world t20. They would also want to try Rahul Tewatia who had a dream IPL last year. Bowling is more or less set as Bhuvaneswar Kumar is back to lead the bowling attack. He was out with an injury since December 2019.
England team has come with a full-strength side for the t20s, unlike the test matches. Captain Eoin Morgan would want his team to play the usual attacking cricket and put pressure on the home side. The team’s batting looks lethal with the likes of Butler, Bairstow, Roy, Morgan, Stokes, and Malan. The bowling of England has always been inconsistent, but the presence of Jofra Archer will boost the team’s confidence. The team would also want good returns from its spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali.
We are all set for a spectacle at the world’s biggest stadium. The contest between the two heavy-weights will be mouth-watering. The match will begin at 7 pm IST.