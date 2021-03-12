COVID-19 Updates World 119,221,412 World Confirmed: 119,221,412 Active: 21,770,363 Recovered: 94,807,171 Death: 2,643,878

Mumbai, 12/3: Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee tests positive for coronavirus on Friday. He is under home quarantine right now.

He was shooting for his next film ‘Despatch’ when he tested positive. The news of the actor being tested positive comes after his director Kanu Behl had also been infected with the deadly virus.

Due to the actor’s current health condition, the shoot for ‘Despatch’ has been stalled for now and is likely to be resumed in a couple of months. ‘Despatch’ produced by Ronnie Screwvala, is an investigative thriller that unfolds in the world of crime journalism.