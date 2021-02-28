Black Money worth Rs 220 Crore recovered after raids on Chennai-Based Company

The Income Tax Department has detected black money of about ₹ 220 crore after it raided a leading tiles and sanitaryware manufacturer

FeaturedCrimeNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 114,424,987
    World
    Confirmed: 114,424,987
    Active: 21,911,207
    Recovered: 89,975,334
    Death: 2,538,446
  • USA 29,202,824
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,202,824
    Active: 9,045,632
    Recovered: 19,632,523
    Death: 524,669
  • India 11,096,731
    India
    Confirmed: 11,096,731
    Active: 164,475
    Recovered: 10,775,169
    Death: 157,087
  • Brazil 10,517,232
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,517,232
    Active: 876,529
    Recovered: 9,386,440
    Death: 254,263
  • Russia 4,246,079
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,246,079
    Active: 348,160
    Recovered: 3,811,797
    Death: 86,122
  • UK 4,170,519
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,170,519
    Active: 1,201,606
    Recovered: 2,846,208
    Death: 122,705
  • Italy 2,907,825
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,907,825
    Active: 411,966
    Recovered: 2,398,352
    Death: 97,507
  • Turkey 2,693,164
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,693,164
    Active: 98,938
    Recovered: 2,565,723
    Death: 28,503
  • Germany 2,444,177
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,444,177
    Active: 125,188
    Recovered: 2,248,400
    Death: 70,589
  • Pakistan 579,973
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 579,973
    Active: 21,836
    Recovered: 545,277
    Death: 12,860
  • China 89,893
    China
    Confirmed: 89,893
    Active: 218
    Recovered: 85,039
    Death: 4,636

Chennai, 28/2: The Income Tax Department has detected black money of about ₹ 220 crore after it raided a leading tiles and sanitaryware manufacturer based in Chennai. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) confirmed the news on Sunday.

The raid was carried out on February 26. A total of 20 premises in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Kolkata were searched and surveyed, said CBDT.

The CBDT said in a statement that ₹ 8.30 crore cash was seized during the raids on the group engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of tiles and sanitaryware. The group is the “leader” in the tiles business in south India.

“In the course of search, unaccounted sale and purchase of tiles were detected. Details of unaccounted transactions were unearthed in the secret office and the software maintained in the cloud,” it claimed.

It was found that the transactions to the extent of 50 percent were out of books, the statement claimed.

“Considering the previous turnover, the suppression of income may be in the range of ₹ 120 crore. This is in addition to ₹ 100 crore of undisclosed income introduced by the group as share premium through shell companies,” it claimed.

“Total undisclosed income detected so far comes to ₹ 220 crore,” the CBDT alleged.

 

 

 

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.