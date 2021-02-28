Amitabh Bachchan to undergo surgery due to medical condition. Know details here!

Mumbai, 28/2: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has informed in his recent tweet that he will be undergoing surgery due to a medical condition. His tweet has left his fans worried and they are praying for the actor’s good health.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday night, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “medical condition .. surgery .. can’t write. ab (sic).”

Several fans have flooded his account with get-well-soon messages.

Last year in July Mr. Bachchan had tested positive for coronavirus. He recovered from the virus and returned home on August 2, after spending around 22 days at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.