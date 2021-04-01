BMC releases guidelines for religious festival

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 129,689,414
    World
    Confirmed: 129,689,414
    Active: 22,300,740
    Recovered: 104,557,200
    Death: 2,831,474
  • USA 31,169,999
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,169,999
    Active: 6,930,433
    Recovered: 23,674,274
    Death: 565,292
  • Brazil 12,753,258
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,753,258
    Active: 1,261,435
    Recovered: 11,169,937
    Death: 321,886
  • India 12,229,790
    India
    Confirmed: 12,229,790
    Active: 590,961
    Recovered: 11,475,836
    Death: 162,993
  • Russia 4,554,264
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,554,264
    Active: 278,612
    Recovered: 4,176,419
    Death: 99,233
  • UK 4,345,788
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,345,788
    Active: 371,724
    Recovered: 3,847,351
    Death: 126,713
  • Italy 3,584,899
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,584,899
    Active: 562,508
    Recovered: 2,913,045
    Death: 109,346
  • Turkey 3,317,182
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,317,182
    Active: 271,419
    Recovered: 3,014,226
    Death: 31,537
  • Germany 2,834,744
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,834,744
    Active: 222,667
    Recovered: 2,535,000
    Death: 77,077
  • Pakistan 672,931
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 672,931
    Active: 53,127
    Recovered: 605,274
    Death: 14,530
  • China 90,217
    China
    Confirmed: 90,217
    Active: 187
    Recovered: 85,394
    Death: 4,636

The regulations on celebration of all kinds of religious festivals & functions issued by Govt of Odisha is fully applicable for BMC area as well.
The following additional stipulations on celebrations of Good Friday are hereby issued for BMC.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.