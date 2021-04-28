BMC swings into action after daily Covid count crosses 1000-mark, seals Market Building

FeaturedTop Storiesରାଜ୍ୟ
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 149,637,489
    World
    Confirmed: 149,637,489
    Active: 18,764,333
    Recovered: 127,719,954
    Death: 3,153,202
  • USA 32,928,354
    USA
    Confirmed: 32,928,354
    Active: 6,819,017
    Recovered: 25,521,931
    Death: 587,406
  • India 17,997,267
    India
    Confirmed: 17,997,267
    Active: 2,978,709
    Recovered: 14,817,371
    Death: 201,187
  • Brazil 14,446,541
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 14,446,541
    Active: 1,058,775
    Recovered: 12,992,442
    Death: 395,324
  • Russia 4,787,273
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,787,273
    Active: 266,808
    Recovered: 4,411,098
    Death: 109,367
  • Turkey 4,710,582
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,710,582
    Active: 504,262
    Recovered: 4,167,263
    Death: 39,057
  • UK 4,409,631
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,409,631
    Active: 79,869
    Recovered: 4,202,311
    Death: 127,451
  • Italy 3,981,512
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,981,512
    Active: 448,149
    Recovered: 3,413,451
    Death: 119,912
  • Germany 3,342,378
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,342,378
    Active: 305,441
    Recovered: 2,954,000
    Death: 82,937
  • Pakistan 810,231
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 810,231
    Active: 88,207
    Recovered: 704,494
    Death: 17,530
  • China 90,622
    China
    Confirmed: 90,622
    Active: 317
    Recovered: 85,669
    Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar, April 28: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has moved swiftly to check the spread of Covid infection, after the capital city of Odisha reported 1044 new cases in 24 hours.
The civic body this evening sealed the highly crowded Market Building in Unit-II area for 48 hours following open violation of Covid protocols by the shopkeepers and public.
People were seen roaming freely without following social distancing norms and not wearing face masks properly. The shops had also not made systematic arrangements following guidelines issued by the BMC. Therefore, the Market Building has been sealed for 48 hours, said BMC Additional Commissioner, Laxmikant Sethi.
The market was sealed in presence of Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and BMC zonal commissioner.
The 48-hour ban will end on Friday and the weekend Shutdown begins on Saturday following which the Market Building will open on Monday.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.