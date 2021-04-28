BMC swings into action after daily Covid count crosses 1000-mark, seals Market Building

-
World
149,637,489
WorldConfirmed: 149,637,489Active: 18,764,333Recovered: 127,719,954Death: 3,153,202
-
USA
32,928,354
USAConfirmed: 32,928,354Active: 6,819,017Recovered: 25,521,931Death: 587,406
-
India
17,997,267
IndiaConfirmed: 17,997,267Active: 2,978,709Recovered: 14,817,371Death: 201,187
-
Brazil
14,446,541
BrazilConfirmed: 14,446,541Active: 1,058,775Recovered: 12,992,442Death: 395,324
-
Russia
4,787,273
RussiaConfirmed: 4,787,273Active: 266,808Recovered: 4,411,098Death: 109,367
-
Turkey
4,710,582
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,710,582Active: 504,262Recovered: 4,167,263Death: 39,057
-
UK
4,409,631
UKConfirmed: 4,409,631Active: 79,869Recovered: 4,202,311Death: 127,451
-
Italy
3,981,512
ItalyConfirmed: 3,981,512Active: 448,149Recovered: 3,413,451Death: 119,912
-
Germany
3,342,378
GermanyConfirmed: 3,342,378Active: 305,441Recovered: 2,954,000Death: 82,937
-
Pakistan
810,231
PakistanConfirmed: 810,231Active: 88,207Recovered: 704,494Death: 17,530
-
China
90,622
ChinaConfirmed: 90,622Active: 317Recovered: 85,669Death: 4,636
Bhubaneswar, April 28: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has moved swiftly to check the spread of Covid infection, after the capital city of Odisha reported 1044 new cases in 24 hours.
The civic body this evening sealed the highly crowded Market Building in Unit-II area for 48 hours following open violation of Covid protocols by the shopkeepers and public.
People were seen roaming freely without following social distancing norms and not wearing face masks properly. The shops had also not made systematic arrangements following guidelines issued by the BMC. Therefore, the Market Building has been sealed for 48 hours, said BMC Additional Commissioner, Laxmikant Sethi.
The market was sealed in presence of Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and BMC zonal commissioner.
The 48-hour ban will end on Friday and the weekend Shutdown begins on Saturday following which the Market Building will open on Monday.