BMC swings into action after daily Covid count crosses 1000-mark, seals Market Building

Bhubaneswar, April 28: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has moved swiftly to check the spread of Covid infection, after the capital city of Odisha reported 1044 new cases in 24 hours.

The civic body this evening sealed the highly crowded Market Building in Unit-II area for 48 hours following open violation of Covid protocols by the shopkeepers and public.

People were seen roaming freely without following social distancing norms and not wearing face masks properly. The shops had also not made systematic arrangements following guidelines issued by the BMC. Therefore, the Market Building has been sealed for 48 hours, said BMC Additional Commissioner, Laxmikant Sethi.

The market was sealed in presence of Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and BMC zonal commissioner.

The 48-hour ban will end on Friday and the weekend Shutdown begins on Saturday following which the Market Building will open on Monday.