Boat Carrying 4 BJP Leaders overturns in Dal Lake

COVID-19 Updates World 72,371,870 World Confirmed: 72,371,870 Active: 20,045,114 Recovered: 50,710,977 Death: 1,615,779

USA 16,563,650 USA Confirmed: 16,563,650 Active: 6,612,582 Recovered: 9,645,924 Death: 305,144

India 9,881,357 India Confirmed: 9,881,357 Active: 354,270 Recovered: 9,383,735 Death: 143,352

Brazil 6,889,084 Brazil Confirmed: 6,889,084 Active: 738,149 Recovered: 5,969,706 Death: 181,229

Russia 2,653,928 Russia Confirmed: 2,653,928 Active: 500,752 Recovered: 2,106,235 Death: 46,941

UK 1,849,403 UK Confirmed: 1,849,403 Active: 1,785,233 Recovered: N/A Death: 64,170

Italy 1,843,712 Italy Confirmed: 1,843,712 Active: 686,031 Recovered: 1,093,161 Death: 64,520

Turkey 1,836,728 Turkey Confirmed: 1,836,728 Active: 216,531 Recovered: 1,603,780 Death: 16,417

Germany 1,320,592 Germany Confirmed: 1,320,592 Active: 340,921 Recovered: 957,500 Death: 22,171

Pakistan 438,425 Pakistan Confirmed: 438,425 Active: 46,629 Recovered: 383,000 Death: 8,796

China 86,725 China Confirmed: 86,725 Active: 306 Recovered: 81,785 Death: 4,634

Srinagar,13/12: At least four BJP leaders and several camera persons fell in freezing waters of Srinagar’s Dal Lake today after a shikara which was part of the party’s campaign overturned today. They were rescued soon after.

The BJP was carrying out a shikara campaign in the famous Jammu and Kashmir lake, a major tourist attraction, for the ongoing local body elections. The BJP workers and journalists were rescued by locals, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, and police.

The shikara rally was led by union minister Anurag Thakur, who is the BJP’s in-charge for DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir.