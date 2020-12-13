Boat Carrying 4 BJP Leaders overturns in Dal Lake

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 72,371,870Active: 20,045,114Recovered: 50,710,977Death: 1,615,779
USA
USAConfirmed: 16,563,650Active: 6,612,582Recovered: 9,645,924Death: 305,144
India
IndiaConfirmed: 9,881,357Active: 354,270Recovered: 9,383,735Death: 143,352
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 6,889,084Active: 738,149Recovered: 5,969,706Death: 181,229
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 2,653,928Active: 500,752Recovered: 2,106,235Death: 46,941
UK
UKConfirmed: 1,849,403Active: 1,785,233Recovered: N/ADeath: 64,170
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 1,843,712Active: 686,031Recovered: 1,093,161Death: 64,520
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 1,836,728Active: 216,531Recovered: 1,603,780Death: 16,417
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 1,320,592Active: 340,921Recovered: 957,500Death: 22,171
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 438,425Active: 46,629Recovered: 383,000Death: 8,796
China
ChinaConfirmed: 86,725Active: 306Recovered: 81,785Death: 4,634
Srinagar,13/12: At least four BJP leaders and several camera persons fell in freezing waters of Srinagar’s Dal Lake today after a shikara which was part of the party’s campaign overturned today. They were rescued soon after.
The BJP was carrying out a shikara campaign in the famous Jammu and Kashmir lake, a major tourist attraction, for the ongoing local body elections. The BJP workers and journalists were rescued by locals, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, and police.
The shikara rally was led by union minister Anurag Thakur, who is the BJP’s in-charge for DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir.