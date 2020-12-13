Boat Carrying 4 BJP Leaders overturns in Dal Lake

By Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
Srinagar,13/12: At least four BJP leaders and several camera persons fell in freezing waters of Srinagar’s Dal Lake today after a shikara which was part of the party’s campaign overturned today. They were rescued soon after.

The BJP was carrying out a shikara campaign in the famous Jammu and Kashmir lake, a major tourist attraction, for the ongoing local body elections. The BJP workers and journalists were rescued by locals, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, and police.

The shikara rally was led by union minister Anurag Thakur, who is the BJP’s in-charge for DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nihar Ranjan Mohanty
