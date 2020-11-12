Bollywood actor Asif Basra committed suicide.

Dharamshala, 12/11: Bollywood actor Asif Basra has died by suicide at his home in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. The actor was said to be 53-years old and was living in a rented flat for the last five years. He was quite the popular face in Bollywood as well as in the television industry. He was also a very well-known theatre actor. Basra’s last seen role was in Hotstar Specials series “Hostages” where he was playing the role of Asghar Nabi. The popular series premiered its second season in September 2020. Basra had shared the screen with several Bollywood bigwigs. His credits include Kaalakaandi with Saif Ali Khan, Kai Po Che with late Sushant Singh Rajput, Hichki with Rani Mukherji, Jab We Met with Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, and so on. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted that “Asif Basra! Can’t be true… This is just very, very sad.” Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee replied to Hansal Mehta’s tweet by saying that he had been in a shoot with Asif Basra just before the lockdown and that he was in great shock hearing the news. The investigation for Basra’s suicide is currently underway.