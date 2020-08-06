Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan ,Sidharth Malhotra and many celebrities expressed shock over Sameer Sharma’s death

After the unfortunate demise of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor Sameer Sharma, many Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and TV actress Kavita Kaushik expressed their shock.

Notably, Sameer found dead at his Mumbai residence.

While the whole country is busy fighting each other's opinions over religion n politics, there are humans struggling to just survive, yet another actor ended his life , perhaps no one is genuinely listening and no one really cares unless it fulfills an agenda.

R.i.p Sameer 🙏

— Kavita (@Iamkavitak) August 6, 2020