Bollywood Director Anand L Rai tests Corona Positive!

Mumbai, 31/12: Bollywood Director Anand L Rai tested positive for Coronavirus on Thursday. He shared the news via his Twitter handle.
Rai recently wrapped the shooting of his upcoming movie ‘Atrangi re’ in Delhi and Agra. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. Aanand also revealed that he has no symptoms and is perfectly fine.
He tweeted, “I have tested COVID-19 positive today. Just wanted to inform everyone that I don’t feel any symptoms and I feel fine. I’m quarantining as instructed by authorities. Anyone who has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine and follow the government protocols. Thank you for your support.”
We pray for the speedy recovery of Aanand L Rai.