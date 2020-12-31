Food Delivery till 1.30 am in Mumbai: BMC

-
Mumbai, 31/12: The Bombay Municipal Corporation(BMC) has allowed home delivery and food takeaway until 1:30 am on New Year 2021. BMC has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm on 31st December to 6 pm on 1st January.
Suresh Kakani, the BMC additional municipal commissioner (Health) had earlier said that the food delivery will stop at 11 pm.
Shivanand Shetty, the President of AHAR – Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association had earlier informed The Times of India that they had requested the government to allow restaurants and bars to have their kitchens open till 1:30 am for takeaways.”
S Chaitanya, spokesperson of the Mumbai Police said, “Night curfew to remain in place from 11 pm today to 6 am tomorrow. Section 144 to remain imposed prohibiting the gathering of 5 or more persons. No parties will be allowed in restaurants, pubs, bars, beaches, rooftops, or boats.”
“The police are also on high alert for terrorist activities. The Bombay Police Dog Squad will check sensitive places. The Crime Branch, Anti-narcotic cell, Anti-eve teasing squads will also be alert,” he added.