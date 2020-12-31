Food Delivery till 1.30 am in Mumbai: BMC

COVID-19 Updates World 83,200,986 World Confirmed: 83,200,986 Active: 22,398,334 Recovered: 58,987,491 Death: 1,815,161

USA 20,216,991 USA Confirmed: 20,216,991 Active: 7,867,419 Recovered: 11,998,794 Death: 350,778

India 10,267,283 India Confirmed: 10,267,283 Active: 258,229 Recovered: 9,860,280 Death: 148,774

Brazil 7,619,970 Brazil Confirmed: 7,619,970 Active: 718,249 Recovered: 6,707,781 Death: 193,940

Russia 3,159,297 Russia Confirmed: 3,159,297 Active: 547,938 Recovered: 2,554,340 Death: 57,019

UK 2,432,888 UK Confirmed: 2,432,888 Active: 2,360,340 Recovered: N/A Death: 72,548

Turkey 2,194,272 Turkey Confirmed: 2,194,272 Active: 95,001 Recovered: 2,078,629 Death: 20,642

Italy 2,083,689 Italy Confirmed: 2,083,689 Active: 564,395 Recovered: 1,445,690 Death: 73,604

Germany 1,719,829 Germany Confirmed: 1,719,829 Active: 383,743 Recovered: 1,302,600 Death: 33,486

Pakistan 479,715 Pakistan Confirmed: 479,715 Active: 34,537 Recovered: 435,073 Death: 10,105

China 87,052 China Confirmed: 87,052 Active: 368 Recovered: 82,050 Death: 4,634

Mumbai, 31/12: The Bombay Municipal Corporation(BMC) has allowed home delivery and food takeaway until 1:30 am on New Year 2021. BMC has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm on 31st December to 6 pm on 1st January.

Suresh Kakani, the BMC additional municipal commissioner (Health) had earlier said that the food delivery will stop at 11 pm.

Shivanand Shetty, the President of AHAR – Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association had earlier informed The Times of India that they had requested the government to allow restaurants and bars to have their kitchens open till 1:30 am for takeaways.”

S Chaitanya, spokesperson of the Mumbai Police said, “Night curfew to remain in place from 11 pm today to 6 am tomorrow. Section 144 to remain imposed prohibiting the gathering of 5 or more persons. No parties will be allowed in restaurants, pubs, bars, beaches, rooftops, or boats.”

“The police are also on high alert for terrorist activities. The Bombay Police Dog Squad will check sensitive places. The Crime Branch, Anti-narcotic cell, Anti-eve teasing squads will also be alert,” he added.