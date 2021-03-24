Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan Tests positive for Coronavirus

-
WorldConfirmed: 124,858,281Active: 21,230,470Recovered: 100,880,216Death: 2,747,595
USAConfirmed: 30,636,534Active: 7,040,066Recovered: 23,039,585Death: 556,883
BrazilConfirmed: 12,136,615Active: 1,236,114Recovered: 10,601,658Death: 298,843
IndiaConfirmed: 11,734,058Active: 368,421Recovered: 11,205,160Death: 160,477
RussiaConfirmed: 4,483,471Active: 288,852Recovered: 4,098,400Death: 96,219
UKConfirmed: 4,307,304Active: 468,362Recovered: 3,712,658Death: 126,284
ItalyConfirmed: 3,419,616Active: 560,654Recovered: 2,753,083Death: 105,879
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,061,520Active: 167,322Recovered: 2,863,882Death: 30,316
GermanyConfirmed: 2,689,205Active: 168,197Recovered: 2,445,300Death: 75,708
PakistanConfirmed: 637,042Active: 36,849Recovered: 586,228Death: 13,965
ChinaConfirmed: 90,125Active: 158Recovered: 85,331Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 24/3: In a recent development, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has been tested positive for Coronavirus.
As per the statement released by his representative ,” Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”