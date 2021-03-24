ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢୁଛି କରୋନା! ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୧୭୦ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୪ ।୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୭୦ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୯୯ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୭୧ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୯ ହଜାର ୨୪୬ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ ହଜାର ୨୬୬ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୧୦୦୮ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ନୂଆପଡା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୨୭ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Covid-19 Report For 23rd March

New Positive Cases: 170

In quarantine: 99

Local contacts: 71

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 7

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 5

— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 24, 2021