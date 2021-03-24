ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢୁଛି କରୋନା! ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୧୭୦ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

-
World
124,859,833
-
USA
30,636,534
-
Brazil
12,136,615
-
India
11,734,058
-
Russia
4,483,471
-
UK
4,307,304
-
Italy
3,419,616
-
Turkey
3,061,520
-
Germany
2,689,205
-
Pakistan
637,042
-
China
90,125
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୪ ।୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୭୦ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୯୯ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୭୧ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୯ ହଜାର ୨୪୬ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ ହଜାର ୨୬୬ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୧୦୦୮ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ନୂଆପଡା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୨୭ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
Covid-19 Report For 23rd March
New Positive Cases: 170
In quarantine: 99
Local contacts: 71
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 7
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 5
21. Sambalpur: 7
22. Sonepur: 1
23. Sundargarh: 22
24. State Pool: 6
New recoveries: 60
Cumulative tested: 8861380
Positive: 339246
Recovered: 336266
Active cases: 1008
