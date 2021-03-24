Puri Srimandir to remain closed for devotees once a week

-
Puri, 24/3: Amidst the rising cases of Coronavirus and spike in the number of Coronavirus cases in Odisha, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to restrict the entry of devotees once a week. This will done to sanitize the temple premises.
A notification regarding this will be released soon. This decision was taken at the Chhatisa Nijog meeting on Tuesday. SJTA Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar presided over the meeting and Collector Samarth Verma, SP Kanwar Vishal Singh, and the Nijog members attended the meeting.