Puri Srimandir to remain closed for devotees once a week

FeaturedOdishaTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 124,859,833
    World
    Confirmed: 124,859,833
    Active: 21,231,441
    Recovered: 100,880,783
    Death: 2,747,609
  • USA 30,636,534
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,636,534
    Active: 7,040,066
    Recovered: 23,039,585
    Death: 556,883
  • Brazil 12,136,615
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,136,615
    Active: 1,236,114
    Recovered: 10,601,658
    Death: 298,843
  • India 11,734,058
    India
    Confirmed: 11,734,058
    Active: 368,421
    Recovered: 11,205,160
    Death: 160,477
  • Russia 4,483,471
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,483,471
    Active: 288,852
    Recovered: 4,098,400
    Death: 96,219
  • UK 4,307,304
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,307,304
    Active: 468,362
    Recovered: 3,712,658
    Death: 126,284
  • Italy 3,419,616
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,419,616
    Active: 560,654
    Recovered: 2,753,083
    Death: 105,879
  • Turkey 3,061,520
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,061,520
    Active: 167,322
    Recovered: 2,863,882
    Death: 30,316
  • Germany 2,689,205
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,689,205
    Active: 168,197
    Recovered: 2,445,300
    Death: 75,708
  • Pakistan 637,042
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 637,042
    Active: 36,849
    Recovered: 586,228
    Death: 13,965
  • China 90,125
    China
    Confirmed: 90,125
    Active: 158
    Recovered: 85,331
    Death: 4,636

Puri, 24/3: Amidst the rising cases of Coronavirus and spike in the number of Coronavirus cases in Odisha, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to restrict the entry of devotees once a week. This will done to sanitize the temple premises.

A notification regarding this will be released soon. This decision was taken at the Chhatisa Nijog meeting on Tuesday. SJTA Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar presided over the meeting and Collector Samarth Verma, SP Kanwar Vishal Singh, and the Nijog members attended the meeting.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.