Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday

King of romance in Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55 th birthday today. Shah Rukh is a man full of passion, energy, and boundless enthusiasm. He epitomizes the romance culture in Bollywood. He ruled the heart of millions of Indians with his enigmatic acting.

Many celebrities wished him on his birthday

I plant 500 trees for #ShahRukh on his birthday for #CauveryCalling

From co-star, co-producer to co-owner ….dotted with much laughter and some tears, it's been a long, colourful & eventful journey 🙏😇🌟🌸😅🤪 Happy Birthday @iamsrk@ishafoundation — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 2, 2020

Wishing a very happy happy to one and only king of entertainment @iamsrk. An amazing human being with immense talent, may you keep shining & continue spreading joys always.🙌🎂🎂✊ pic.twitter.com/su3gaT9Wp1 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 2, 2020